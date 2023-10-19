Arcola celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By Dominik Stallings

Over 300 people attended the Arcola Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Oct. 12 at the Arcola Community Center.

Arcola families packed the space to celebrate the different Hispanic heritages of the town. Amber Behrends, Arcola High School’s assistant principal and director of the school district’s bilingual program, organized the event with the help of Bilingual Teacher Daniella Coombes, Spanish Club President and Student Gerardo Alanis and a dozen different families.

