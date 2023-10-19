Arcola High School ‘Pride of the Purple Riders’ shine in Dunlap with their show ‘RadioACTIVE’

On Saturday, October 14th, the Arcola High School Pride of the Purple Riders Marching Band took the field at the Dunlap Marching Eagles Invitational in Dunlap, IL. The band, made up of 8th grade through 12th grade band members, impressed the judges, not only securing First Place in Class 1A but also earning top honors for Best Color Guard in Class 1A. The last time that the Arcola High School Pride of the Purple Riders Marching Band received 1st place in a competition dates back 8 years ago during the 2015 season.

