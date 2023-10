By Mike Monahan

Friday on Senior Night at Thomas-Bradford Field, Arcola, who needed a win to remain in playoff contention,battled undefeated Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond’s football team for three and a half quarters in the Lincoln Prairie Conference game as they trailed just 16-10 with 5:49 remaining in the game. The Knights scored 16 points in 1:48 en route to a 32-10 victory.

Read the rest of this story by subscribing to the County Chronicle.