Knights win first rivalry trophy over Riders

By Sally McCarthy

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights football team brought home the first ever Golden Horseshoe Trophy with their 32-10 win over the Arcola Purple Riders. The athletic directors of both schools came up with the idea for a trophy for the Route 133 neighboring rivals. Brad McGill, teacher and coach at ALAH constructed the trophy that featured the logos for both teams on an upturned horseshoe with a trophy football player in the center.

