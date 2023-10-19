 Skip to content

Knights win first rivalry trophy over Riders

By Sally McCarthy

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights football team brought home the first ever Golden Horseshoe Trophy with their 32-10 win over the Arcola Purple Riders.  The athletic directors of both schools came up with the idea for a trophy for the Route 133 neighboring rivals.  Brad McGill, teacher and coach at ALAH constructed the trophy that featured the logos for both teams on an upturned horseshoe with a trophy football player in the center.

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights hoist the Golden Horseshoe Trophy after the game wit hthe arcola Purple Riders. The trophy was created to honor the rivalry between the two Route 133 neighboring teams. The Knights secured the first ever trophy with their 32-10 win over the Riders.

