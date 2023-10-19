Long week for Lady Warriors

By Lenny Sementi

It was a six-match week for Tuscola’s volleyball team culminating with a big win in the consolation bracket of the Central Illinois Conference tournament. Coach Emily Griswell’s squad posted 11 kills in both games in a sweep against the Raiders winning 25-17, 25-12. Emily Czwerwonka ran the offense delivering 16 assists in the victory. The senior setter also had 5 kills of her own, 6 digs and an ace.

