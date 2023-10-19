Long week for Lady Warriors

By Lenny Sementi
It was a six-match week for Tuscola’s volleyball team culminating with a big win in the consolation bracket of the Central Illinois Conference tournament. Coach Emily Griswell’s squad posted 11 kills in both games in a sweep against the Raiders winning 25-17, 25-12. Emily Czwerwonka ran the offense delivering 16 assists in the victory. The senior setter also had 5 kills of her own, 6 digs and an ace.
Read the rest of this story by subscribing to the County Chronicle.
Warrior Zoey Thomason (5) receives the ball during the Oct. 14 CIC tournament at Assumption. The Warriors lost their match to the Hawks but ended the tournament with a win in the consolation bracket 2-0. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Sydeny Moss jumps up for a kill during the Oct. 14 CIC tournament game against the Meridian Hawks. The Warriors lost their match to the Hawks but ended the tournament with a win in the consolation bracket 2-0. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Warriors Reese Davis (14) and Carly Ochs (21) prepare for the next shot during the Oct. 14 CIC tournament game against the Meridian Hawks. Photo by Dominik Stallings