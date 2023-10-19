Mary Jean Rich-Roller, age 92, of Sharon, SC passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at her home.

Jean was born on June 14, 1931, in Arthur, IL to the late Morris Essington Dippo and Alma Drury Dippo. She was a Cosmetologist.

Jean is survived by her children, Beverly J. Rich, Jackie D. Clack (Wade), and her grandchildren, Tracy L. Helfrich, Sabre Clack, TiaLee Winks, and Taylor Winks.

In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husbands, Martin B. Roller and Franklin Keith Rich, her daughter, Patricia J. Rich, as well as her sister, Betty Joan Fultz.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home of York, SC is serving the Rich-Roller family.