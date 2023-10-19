| logout
MasterBrand donates 600 cabinets to Habitat for Humanity; Donation helps build a 27-home neighborhood in North Carolina
By Dominik Stallings
The Arthur MasterBrand operational plant is donating 600 cabinets to Habitats for Humanity’s 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.
The cabinets will help build 27 homes in a new community in Charlotte, N.C. MasterBrand’s product donations include full setups for kitchens, baths and some laundry rooms.
