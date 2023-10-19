 Skip to content

MasterBrand donates 600 cabinets to Habitat for Humanity; Donation helps build a 27-home neighborhood in North Carolina

By Dominik Stallings

The Arthur MasterBrand operational plant is donating 600 cabinets to  Habitats for Humanity’s 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

The cabinets will help build 27 homes in a new community in Charlotte, N.C. MasterBrand’s product donations include full setups for kitchens, baths and some laundry rooms.

MasterBrand Employee George Lemerise cuts wood with a buzzsaw during the 2023 Carter Work Project for Habitats for Humanity. Submitted photo.

A house under construction in a new 27-house neighborhood built during the 2023 Carter Work Project for Habitats for Humanity. Submitted photo.

