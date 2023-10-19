Trophy hunt begins for Tuscola cross country

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys and girls cross country started the last stretch of the season in style this past Thursday with dominating performances in both races at the Central Illinois Conference meet in Shelbyville. The Foltz siblings, Will and Kate, came away with a pair of first-place finishes as the black and gold swept the top of the podium and started the drive to the postseason with their final regular-season race before regionals.

