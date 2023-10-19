Warrior football a tale of two halves

By Lenny Sementi

It was the tale of two halves this past Saturday, Sept. 14 in Warrensburg as the Warriors entered the break with a narrow one-point advantage before blowing open a back-and-forth affair after the break with a big-time run game and key defensive stands. The Warriors won 38-22.

Black and gold Quarterback Jordan Quinn and Dylan Graves were a two-headed ground attack that produced 7 rushing first-downs and 160 yards in the final two frames.

