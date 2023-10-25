Arthur resident charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor

By Dominik Stallings

Ervin Plank, 43, Arthur was charged with two Class X felonies for alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13; two Class 1 felonies for alleged criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18; and two Class 2 felonies for alleged aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim under 13 years of age.

According to Judge Kate Watson, the maximum penalty for his charges are up to 60 years in prison. If convicted, Plank would face three years to life in prison and a fine of $25,000.

According to the court proceedings report, States Attorney Robert Kosic alleged that Plank committed a predatory criminal sexual assault of a child between June 1, 2010, and April 15, 2014.

Kosic said the charges are based on the investigation of Douglas County Chief Deputy Adam Weinstock, Plank’s admission and the witness of a family member.

Read the rest of this story by subscribing to the County Chronicle.