Schweighart elected to ASA Illinois Softball Hall of Fame

By Tony Hooker

Some of John Schweighart’s earliest memories from childhood involve ball parks.

“I remember going to see my Uncle Kenny play. He played with Woodworth Trucking, out of Sadorus,” he noted. “They had a pretty good team with Butch Clark.”

From those beginnings sprang a playing career that spanned two decades and ended with his recent election into Casey’s ASA Illinois Softball Hall of Fame.

Read the rest of this story by subscribing to the County Chronicle.