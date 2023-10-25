Texas man arrested for gun running

By Dominik Stallings

Dominic Zuniga, 20, San Antonio, Texas, was charged with attempted gun running and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Zuniga was arrested Oct. 17, after a state trooper stopped his north-bound vehicle for improper lane usage.

Police allegedly found three firearms on the backseat floorboard and another six in a suitcase.

One of the firearms on the floorboard, within reach of Zuniga, was loaded and had a chambered round, authorities said.

