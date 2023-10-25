| logout
Texas man arrested for gun running
By Dominik Stallings
Dominic Zuniga, 20, San Antonio, Texas, was charged with attempted gun running and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Zuniga was arrested Oct. 17, after a state trooper stopped his north-bound vehicle for improper lane usage.
Police allegedly found three firearms on the backseat floorboard and another six in a suitcase.
One of the firearms on the floorboard, within reach of Zuniga, was loaded and had a chambered round, authorities said.
