Trucker released despite having 153 pounds of cocaine and loaded gun
By Dominik Stallings
Illinois State Police arrested Raymundo Cortez, 36, Brownsville, Texas, Oct. 16 after allegedly discovering 153 pounds of cocaine in Cortez’s semi-truck trailer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Illinois State Police stopped Cortez on I-57, near Tuscola, for a safety inspection. The semi-trailer was carrying charcoal pallets. After unloading, police found 153 pounds of cocaine (with packaging) within the pallets.
