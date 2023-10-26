Rosella Lou Bassett, also known as Poedee, peacefully passed away on October 22, 2023, in Villa Grove, Illinois. She was born on October 25, 1932, in Villa Grove, Illinois, to Fred and Mary Page. Rosella married Charles Ray Bassett of Tuscola on October 25, 1949.

Rosella embraced life with a vibrant spirit and an unwavering love for her family and community. When her children were young, Rosella dedicated herself to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, fostering a sense of adventure and camaraderie. In the 1960s, she discovered her passion for painting, particularly capturing the beauty of Covered Bridges. After relocating to Camargo, Illinois, Rosella opened a ceramic shop, which she later moved to Villa Grove. For several years, she poured her heart into this venture, sharing her creativity with others. As time went on, Rosella’s artistic talents expanded to quilting, and she created exquisite quilts that became cherished heirlooms for her family and friends. Rosella had a green thumb and possessed a deep love for gardening. Her yard was a testament to her talent and dedication, adorned with an array of vibrant flowers and flourishing vines. Among her many pastimes, spending time with her beloved pet Chewey brought her immeasurable joy and companionship.

Rosella will be deeply missed by her children: Nancy (Don) Myles, Terrance (Kimberley) Bassett, Charles (Ronda) Bassett Jr., David Bassett, and Becky Bassett. She is also survived by her sisters Dorothy Smith and Barbara Kappes, as well as her brother Bill Page. Rosella leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, as she is fondly remembered by her 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Ray Bassett, parents, Fred and Mary Page, her sisters Nancy Branch, Mary Jo Agee, and Charlotte Hudson, her brothers Teddy Cook, Richard Page, and Freddie Page, her daughter-in-law Cindy Bassett, her granddaughters Janet Bassett and Chantelle Bassett, her great-grandson Austin Bassett, and her great-great-grandson Trenton Rowan.

A private graveside interment will be held at Villa Grove Cemetery on November 19th at 1:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of Rosella’s life at the VFW in Villa Grove from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The family invites all who knew and loved Rosella to join them in honoring her memory.

The family wishes to thank all her neighbors for their friendship & loving attention, Sheena Smith for her help & friendship, Transitions for their amazing Hospice program, and we are forever grateful for the loving care from Rosella’s Number 1 Tricia Armour.

Rosella Lou Bassett’s indomitable spirit, artistic talent, and love for her family and gardens will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.