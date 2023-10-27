Arrest warrants issued in Meyha Evans death case

By Chief Joe Duncan

Atwood Police Department

After a 2 month investigation by the Atwood Police Department, and review of the case by Douglas County State’s Attorney Robert Kosic, arrests warrants were issued in the Meyha Evans death case.

The Atwood Police Department served Matthew Arbuckle with his arrest warrants for Concealment of Death and Obstructing Justice at the Coles County Jail, where he was being held for a probation violation.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Haylee Bowles for Obstructing Justice. Ms Bowles has not yet been located.

New information obtained during the Meyha Evans death investigation, along with other factors, have prompted the Atwood Police Department to reopen the investigation of the overdose death of Eian Urban.

Anyone who has any information on either of these cases is encouraged to contact the Atwood Police Department.