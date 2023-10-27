Faye Oye, 87, of Arthur, IL passed away at 12:31 PM on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 30, 2023 at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park St., Arthur, IL. Pastor Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Faye was born on November 7, 1935 in Gamaliel, KY. She was the daughter of Edd Lewis and Mary Iva (Proffit) Ryherd. She married Duane Oye on February 21, 1953 in Arthur, IL; he passed away on March 20, 2018.

She is survived by five daughters, Debby Kauffman of Arthur, IL, Sandy Snyder of Arthur, IL, Becky Miller and her husband Dan of Arthur, IL, Kathy Yoder and her husband Cliff of Sullivan, IL and Karen Litteral of Arthur, IL, 11 grandchildren, Kim Weber and her husband Rob, Kyle Kauffman and his wife Whitney, Jeff Snyder and his wife Michelle, Bricen Miller and his fiancé Yuliya, Brent Miller and his wife Bethany, Brianne Eads and her husband Treston, Mike Yoder and his wife CJ, Steve Yoder, Chad Yoder and his wife Maria, Elizabeth Johnson and Mark Mentzer; 25 great-grandchildren, one brother Jimmy Ryherd of Kentucky, and a sister-in-law, Nadean Ryherd of Arthur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons-in-law, DeWayne Snyder and Clifford Kauffman, twin great grandsons, Carter James and Clark Duane Yoder, four sisters, Essie Mae Harlin, Willa “Dean” Davis, Wilma Lucy O’Banion and Mary Eva Whitis, five brothers, Homer Dwaine Ryherd, Carl Edwin Ryherd, Paul Chase Ryherd, Audie Edward Ryherd and Johnny Clyde Ryherd.

Faye was a member of the Arthur Mennonite Church for several years.

Faye led a remarkable life filled with love, compassion, and dedication. Throughout her career as a beautician, she left an indelible mark on the community. In 1971, Faye opened “Faye’s Beauty Shop” in her home, a place where people came not only for beauty services, but for her warm smile and welcoming nature.

After retiring as a beautician, Faye dedicated her time to helping others. For 15 years she worked at the Homestead Bakery at the Great Pumpkin Patch. Sharing a delicious treat with a warm smile and love. Faye selflessly volunteered at the Arthur MCC Thrift Shop.

Faye took great joy in gardening, canning, and quilting. Each stitch was carefully woven with love for all the quilts she made for each of her children and grandchildren.

Faye enjoyed gathering with friends, playing cards and dominos. Those times were filled with laughter, stories, and cherished moments. She always looked forward to spending time in Florida during the winter with her family and friends, time spent with those she loved that her family and friends will cherish forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthur Mennonite Church or the Arthur Ambulance Service.