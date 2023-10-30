Jean E. Moore, 96, of Monticello, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 5:31 P.M., at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Graveside services will folllow at 1:00 P.M., on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.

Jean was born on March 14, 1927 in Bement, Illinois, a daughter of Clarence and Golda Schultz, Funk. She married her high school sweetheart, Max Moore at the age of 17, shortly before Max left for the service during WWII. Together they raised three children, David (David Blatt) Moore of Saugatuck, MI, Dan (Pat) Moore of Monticello, IL, and Kendra (David) McMurtry of Hendersonville, NC. Later, she cherished 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Those who knew Jean will remember that she loved visiting with family, winning at bridge and watching her grandkids play sports. And when her grandkids weren’t playing, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan fill the void.

In addition to basketball, Jean was a lover of music. She shared this passion with her kids, driving them to piano lessons for many years. She also helped create fond memories for her family, traveling to Minnesota for fishing in the summer. She loved fishing! And if you ever shared a boat with her, you might understand why some would describe her as a menace in a boat. Watch your ears!

You might also remember that Jean was often seen, always put together in her newest shoes, antiquing, and perusing estate sales. When all is said and done, what was most memorable about Jean was that she love to talk and learn about her company. She was sharp and witty, and on her best days can make a person feel so very important and loved.

After 77 years together, she was preceded in death by her husband Max Moore. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Jack Funk, Marjorie Knoop and Stanley Funk.

