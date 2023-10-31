2003 Arthur Lovington Knights football team recognized

The 2003 Arthur Lovington Knights football team was recognized at the home playoff game last Saturday, Oct. 28. It was the 20th anniversary of their undefeated regular season and their playoff run that saw them reach the quarterfinals. Attending were Conner Clayton, Josh Stack, Nick Coleman, Cory Kauffman, Ken Crossman, Chase Coleman, David McGrath, Jordan Jones, Jordan Watkins, Alex Collins, Jack Oye and Head Coach Dale Schuring. Also included in the introductions were the late Michael Collins and the late Jason Ray, Assistant Coach.