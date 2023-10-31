2023 Mt. Zion Veterans Day Breakfast Friday, Nov. 10

The Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce is honoring veterans for their service at their Veterans Day Breakfast on Friday, November 10, 2023. The program will include keynote speaker Illinois State Representative Dan Caulkins.

The Veterans Day Breakfast will be held inside at the Mt. Zion Fletcher Park Recreation Building, 323 Fletcher Park Boulevard, Mt. Zion, IL 62549 from 7:00 a.m. Doors will open at 6:45 a.m. A complimentary continental breakfast will be served after the program. RSVPs are requested but not required. RSVP at www.mtzionchamber.org/events or call 217-864-2526.

Dan Caulkins has more than two decades of military experience, retiring as a US Army Major. He has served an an Illinois State Representative since 2019. The program also includes the Macon County Honor Guard to present the colors, Mt. Zion High School Mixed Quartet, and a Roll Call of Services.

More about the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce: https://www.mtzionchamber.org.