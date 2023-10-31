Knights football season ends in hard fought battle

ALAH Knights Head Coach Ryan Jefferson tries to keep up with his senior kick returner Connor Nettles on the opening kickoff return in the first round IHSA playoff game against Quincy Notre Dame last Saturday. Connor would take the ball into the end zone for a touchdown just 17 seconds into the game. In front of Connor looking to make a block is Adam Morgan (53). Watching from the sidelines are Jackson Lebeter (59) and Cash Hale (11). Photo by Sally McCarthy

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights football team hosted the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders in the first round of the IHSA State Football playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Knights played a hard-fought game taking the lead on the opening kickoff and going up 14-0 in the first quarter before the Raiders came back and took the lead in the third and held on for a 21-14 win.

The game started great for the home team as senior Connor Nettles took the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. The extra point kick was no good but just 17 seconds into the game the Knights led 6-0.

The ALAH defense forced a punt on QND’s first series just two minutes later and the red, black, and gold offense was back on the field. Big runs by senior running back Landon Waldrop moved the ball down the field to the 20-yard line where senior quarterback Jayce Parsons connected with Easton Frederick on a td pass. After Parsons ran in the two-point conversion, ALAH was up 14-0.

QND had two punts and the Knights had to punt and then turned the ball over on downs on the next possessions.

Knights’ sophomore Payton Warrior recovered a Raider fumble at his own 8 but the Raiders returned an interception for their first score of the game. Their EP kick was good, and the Knights held a14-7 lead with 4:43 remaining in the half. Another pick by QND ended the Knights last series of the first half but there was just 26.2 seconds left and they just ran one play before the horn sounded.

The second half saw the Knights throw two interceptions and turned the ball over on downs on their other two possessions. Injuries to Waldrop in the first half, and to Parsons in the fourth quarter didn’t make things any easier but ALAH competed hard to the very end and on their next to last series made some huge plays to hang onto the ball and get to the Raiders’ ten. On the series, Waldrop came back in, made a 26-yard gain on a run on a third and 19 play and then made a nice grab of a pass from Parsons on a fourth and 18 play. Parsons went out of the game with the Knights having the ball at the QND ten and on a pitch from his replacement, Cruz Hale, to Waldrop who threw a pass into the end zone that the Raiders made a nice knockdown on to end the best chance of tying the game.

QND scored twice in the third to take the lead at 21-14 and would hold on to that to the end.

ALAH did get the ball one last time after the defense forced the Raiders to punt once again but that series ended with another pass attempt by Waldrop that they intercepted.

The Knights end their season as Lincoln Prairie Conference champions with a 9-1 record and have much to be proud of. They played hard and fought through each game to finish the regular season undefeated, something that hadn’t been done since 2004. Coach Jefferson told the team afterwards that he “couldn’t ask for a better effort from them in this game and it was more about life than football.”

The Knights would like to thank all their fans from all communities, the cheerleaders, Knight Shift, the Boosters, and everyone else for all their support throughout this special season.

Coach Jefferson posted this note along with the stats for the IHSA Class 2A playoff game with Quincy Notre Dame. “Yesterday was a tough loss, and our kids deserved a better ending to their season. I am very proud of our team for their preparation heading into the game and their effort & heart during the game! I am more proud, though, of the level of sportsmanship, respect, and composure they displayed during the whole game!”

OFFENSIVE STATS

Rushing – Landon Waldrop, 5 for 51; Jayce Parsons, 13 for 41; Payton Warrior, 10 for 17; Easton Frederick, 6 for 14; Maddix Stirrett, 2 for -1; Cruz Hale, 1 for -4

Passing – Jayce Parsons, 9 of 15 for 145 & 1 TD, 3 INT

Receiving – Easton Frederick, 4 for 85 & 1 TD; Landon Waldrop, 4 for 60; Payton Warrior, 1 for 0

DEFENSIVE STATS

Tackles – Maddix Stirrett, 9; Jeffrey Arwine, 8; Brayden Leech, 7; Payton Warrior, 6; Easton Frederick, 6; Connor Nettles, 5; Mit Appleby, 5; Colin Smith, 4; Landon Waldrop, 3; Brennon Hutson, 3; Mackenley Bowles, 2; Cruz Hale, 2; Nathan Tighe, 2; Marcus Otto, 2; Brayan Martinez, 1; Cash Hale, 1; Trey Strode, 1

Tackles for Loss – Maddix Stirrett, 2; Landon Waldrop, 2; Brayden Leech, 1; Jeffrey Arwine, 1

Sacks – Landon Waldrop, 1

Pass Break-Ups – Cruz Hale, 2; Connor Nettles, 1; Easton Frederick, 1

Forced Fumbles – Brayden Leech, 1

Fumble Recoveries – Payton Warrior, 1

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS

PATs – Kaden Herschberger, 0 for 1

Kick-Offs – Brayan Martinez, 2 for 68

Kick-Off Returns – Connor Nettles, 1 for 90 & 1 TD; Easton Frederick, 1 for 13; Landon Waldrop, 1 for 5

Punts – Landon Waldrop, 1 for 37; Connor Nettles, 1 for 33

Punt Returns – Payton Warrior, 1 for -3