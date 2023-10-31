ALAH 8th grade girls’ basketball wins Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament

The eighth grade Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond girls’ basketball team won the annual Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament last Thursday, Oct. 26. The Knights defeated the Tri-County Titans 36-15 in the championship game which was held at Bement. Pictured here with the championship plaque are front row: Bri Clayton, Ava Moody, Bella Romine, Annie Ponder, Alana Perez. Back row: Assistant Coach Stacy Goodman, Keeley Simpson, Annabelle Vanausdoll, Rylie Ward, Lyla Sutton, Addi Dixon, Claire Sass, Ella Oye, and Head Coach Stacey Bryson. Congratulations!!

ALAH Jr. High Girls Basketball

Saturday, October 21

Second round play in the Jr. High Okaw Conference tourney

ALAH Seventh grade lost to CGB 27-21

ALAH Eighth grade defeated CGB 33-13

ALAH Jr. High Girls Basketball

8th Grade Championship game of the Jr. High Okaw Conference Tournament

ALAH 8th grade defeated Tri-County 36-15

Scoring: Karaline Vanausdoll 3; Bella Romine 8; Addi Dixon 10; Rylie Ward 2; Alana Perez 13

ALAH Girls Cross Country at IHSA Class 1A Sectional

Saturday, October 28

Ruby Burton 57, 21:19.5 and Embrey Reardon 65, 21:35.96