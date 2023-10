ALAH VOLLEYBALL

Senior Hannah Carter, playing in her final Knights’ volleyball game, tips the ball over the net for one of her five kills in the regional semifinal at Westville. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond finished their 2023 season with an overall record of 15-20 and were 7-4 in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Photo by Sally McCarthy

ALAH Varsity Volleyball

October 23 Regional at Westville vs. Oakwood

ALAH Varsity defeated Oakwood 25-12, 25-17

ALAH lost to Westville 19-25, 12-25 Knights finish season 15-20 and 7-4 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference

STATS: Karaline Vanausdoll 12 digs and 1 assist; Savannah Butcher 4 kills and 1 solo block kill; Hannah Carter 2 kills; Summer Melton 2 aces, 14 kills, 1 assist block kill, 1 dig; Alayna Plank 1 ace, 1 assist block kill, 1 dig and 25 assists; Sara Herschberger 2 digs; Addison Yeakel 4 kills and 1 dig, 1 solo block kill, 1 assist block kill; Mackenzie Condill 1kill, 7 digs; Maggie Benedict 2 kills;

ALAH Varsity Volleyball

October 24 Regional vs. Westville

STATS: Karaline Vanausdoll 8 digs; Savannah Butcher 1 kill; Hannah Carter 5 kills; Summer Melton 9 kills, 1 assist block kill, 2 digs; Alayna Plank 1 dig, 19 assists; Sara Herschberger 1 ace, 4 digs; Addison Yeakel 1 kill, 1 assist block kill; Mackenzie Condill 2 aces, 1 kill, 5 digs; Maggie Benedict 1 kill; Brynlee Moore 1 kill, 1 dig;