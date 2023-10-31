Atwood Veterans Day Program to be held November 10 at A-H Grade School/Jr. High

Atwood American Legion Commander Ken Caraway was available for a picture of the new Veterans Memorial which was set on Wednesday morning, October 25 at the Veterans Memorial Park area at Rajah Memorial Park. It reads, “This memorial is dedicated to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military. Your faithful service is appreciated by all who live in freedom.” The memorial was made possible through the generous donors and the James Reeder Post #770 American Legion Family. Be sure and visit the park to see this beautiful new memorial.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Veterans Day is a day observed annually on November 11 for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, so the Veterans Day program will be held on Friday, November 10, in the Atwood-Hammond Grade School Gym beginning at 10:30 a.m. This is a community program and everyone is invited to attend.

This is a very impressive program planned by the Atwood American Legion Auxiliary, Beverly Obert and Marsha Burgener, assisted by the A-H Grade School/Jr. High faculty and the A-H Public Library.

The program begins and ends with the James Reeder Post #770 Atwood American Legion posting and retrieving the colors. A-HGS/Jr. High Principal Chris Forman will give the welcome, followed by the 7th & 8th grade band playing the Star-Spangled Banner, directed by Instructor DeLaughter.

Prayer will be given by Beverly Obert, Chaplain for the Auxiliary, and Legion Commander Ken Caraway will lead the pledge to the flag.

The POW/MIA ceremony will be presented by Jessie Yoder, President of the Auxiliary, and Zack Newhouse, Annie Ponder, Bella Romine, Mace Stirrett, Gwen Herring, Solly Binion, Keely Simpson, Kyndall Crist and Trinity Brinkley.

Special music, directed by Dr. Gobbo, will be God Bless America and You’re a Grand Old Flag by K-2nd and America the Beautiful with intro by 6th grade band, song by 3rd-6th grades.

Reading the meditation on Respect and Honor will be given by Lilah Ellis and Carter Fleming.

Principal Forman will introduce the veterans and other guests.

Marches of the Armed Forces, by Dr. Gobbo and 3rd-6th grade students, is always great. Veterans in their branch of the service are asked to stand when their march is played.

Elijah Forman will read The Noble and Brave: A Veterans Day Tribute, followed by the 7th & 8th grade band, directed by Instructor DeLaughter, playing the song With Liberty for All.

Taps and Echo will close the program.

Veterans are asked to leave the gymnasium through a hall of flags and enter the cafeteria. The audience may join the veterans for a brief meet and greet in the cafeteria, complete with cookies and punch.

Veterans and their family members attending are invited to the American Legion Hall for lunch following the program.