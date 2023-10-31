Robert “Bob” Anderson, 60 of Tuscola, IL passed away at 4:19 AM on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Private Burial will be held in the Arcola Cemetery.

Bob was born on December 18, 1962 in Mattoon, IL. He was the son of Larry Ronald Sr. and Sharon Lee (Lowrence) Anderson.

He is survived by two brothers, Larry “Ron” Anderson Jr. of Savoy, IL and Andy Anderson and his wife Amanda of Tuscola, IL, and eight nieces and nephews, nine great nieces and great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob graduated from Tuscola High School in 1981. He worked at HumKo in Champaign, IL until its unfortunate closure and then he had worked at FedEx.

Bob had a wide range of hobbies and interests that brought him joy. His love for sports was evident in his unwavering support for the Chicago Bears, Boston Red Sox, and Black Hawks. He could often be found cheering passionately for these teams during their games. Additionally, Bob was a dedicated fan of University of Illinois sports and took great pride in supporting them.

Bob enjoyed watching Westerns on TV. Bob’s musical taste leaned towards classic rock from the ’70s and ’80s, with The Rolling Stones being one of his favorite bands. Nickelback was among his favorites as well.

His warm smile and kind heart touched the lives of those around him. He possessed an infectious laughter that could brighten any room.