Braves win first playoff game in 4 years, rout Effingham 21-2

Brayden Trimble makes a tackle for loss in a 21-2 IHSA 4A playoff win against Effingham at Mt. Zion.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

Braves’ seniors Makobi Adams and Tyson Evans are the leaders on other ends of the line of scrimmage and both took the loss from Week 8 and the last three years of first round playoff exits personally. Evans led the Braves defensively with tackles for losses and a pair of sacks and Adams with 198 total yards, 129 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns powered the Braves to their first playoff win in four years, routing Effingham 21-2.

“I’ve said for the past few weeks, I’ve never been happier and this is a great moment,” Evans said. “The experience with all my friends, all my teammates, all my brothers especially, and with all the coaches practicing all year long, that’s finally came true. You know, our hard work has come with a great reward by winning our first playoff game.”

Adams offered a similar thought.

“It feels amazing after two years we’re losing the teams that we probably should have beat, especially playing a team that we lost to earlier in the season,” Adams said. “We knew what was at stake here, the end of our careers or we’re gonna play or we’re gonna keep playing on. We chose to play on.”

Braves’ head coach Patrick Etherton also had a similar thought to his two senior leaders.

“It is awesome and I am very proud of our kids and the way they responded after playing Effingham in Week 8,” Head coach Patrick Etherton said. “I told our kids this past Monday that you don’t get very many do-overs in life and I felt like we got one here. We had the opportunity to play somebody that beat us a week before and in a game where I don’t think we played our best. I thought Effingham played well that day and, and our kids were really excited for the opportunity to have a playoff game at home, but played with enthusiasm, heart and energy the entire game and that was awesome and I can’t be more proud of our kids and what they did.”

The Braves’ offense came out and failed to score on their first drive, The Braves’ defense forced the Hearts to punt after multiple pass rushes by the Braves’ defensive core pass rushers of Evans, Chase Fink, Brock Trump and Patrick Brock.

On the next drive, Owen Owens was roughed on the punt on a 4th and 14 as the penalty was called to give the Braves back the ball with a fresh set of downs, but Owens punted once again to put the Hearts back near the 10-yard line.

The Braves defense snubbed the Hearts run with Brock and Brayden Trimble sniffing out the Hearts backfield of Gaige Gillium and Jacob Lovett.

With 59 seconds left in the first quarter, the Braves struck first. Adams looked right and fired a deep pass that hit Karson Bollhorst right in the chest as he completed the 45-yard touchdown. Gabe Shumaker nailed the extra point to give the Braves a 7-0 lead.

“Obviously when our defense is playing amazing, like they are basically giving a shutout because the only thing we’re gonna do when you know they’re playing, they’re picking us up I know I have to make a play when it comes to me because that’s what they’ve been doing all game,”

Adams said. “So I just did what I needed to do.”

The Braves defense contained the Hearts’ offense in the second quarter and late in the second quarter, the Braves offense got going on a 3rd and 20. Adams’ protection broke down as he scrambled 20-yards up the field for the first down. With 36 seconds remaining in the half, Adams found Trimble right in the middle of the endzone as Trimble made the diving catch for a 17-yard touchdown. Shumaker nailed the extra point to give the Braves a 14-0 lead.

Late in the third quarter, the Braves’ defense continued to contain the Hearts on a 4th and 10, Gillium kept the ball and Evans and Trump met Gillium for the sack for the turnover on downs.

“What meant the most to me was when the clock hit 0:00,” Evans said. “Earlier this year we lost to Effingham and that really hurt us. I had a feeling we were going to come here and not be scared and not be anything but focused and whoop their butt. And that’s exactly what happened. That’s all that matters is hearing that clock hit zero and being able to experience this great win with all my teammates.”

The Braves offense was forced to punt but the Hearts muffed it and the ball was recovered by Fink to put the Braves on the 14-yard line. From there, Adams looked right and found Bollhorst in the endzone for a 14-yard passing touchdown and Shumaker nailed the extra point to give the Braves a 21-0 lead.

“We had a lot of holding penalties today offensively, but I think it was really good defensively up front,” Coach Etherton said. “Those are some of the better kids in our conference. Once we scored on them and took the lead we had the opportunity, defensively for our kids to really get after it. We have so many weapons on offense and they’re doing some different things and they did kind of the similar stuff that we saw the last time we played them and really gave us and our coaches the opportunity to prepare and put in a game plan and then our kids went on and executed and, and really both sides and Coach Potempa and our defensive guys did an unbelievable job of defensively executing and making plays.”

The Braves improved to 8-2 overall and will go on the road next in the playoffs to face Breese Central. Kickoff is Saturday at 2 p.m.

“The big thing for us is we’re going to focus on ourselves,” Coach Etherton said. “We’re going to focus and watch this film. We’re going to correct our mistakes. I thought we had quarter penalties on offense that we gotta get fixed. Breese is a good football team. We saw what Breese did to Mater Dei, they’re a good football team. They’re physical, they’re good. I haven’t even heard what the final score is, but the fact they beat Cahokia, who beat a 7A or 8A team to get in the playoffs, says something about them.”

Last year in the playoffs at Breese Central in the first round, the Braves lost 21-18.

“It’s similar to this week, a team that we played before and we know what we can do, they know what we can do, but it’s just about executing plays and practice doing what we do and hopefully we can have the same result as we did this week,” Adams said.

Evans offered a similar thought.

We will practice Monday again, we’re going to practice real hard all week, watch film, and be able to get prepared and keep this revenge tour rolling.”