CGB 7th Grade Girls Take Second in JHOC Tourney

The Cerro Gordo Bement Bulldogs took second place in the annual Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26. The girls led throughout the game but the Villa Grove Blue Devils made some clutch free throws at the end to win 26-24. Pictured here with their runner up plaque are front row: Adi Summar, Lilly Johnson, Lauren Hill, Maci Mills, Sophia Ferguson, Maddy Willard, Ava Tracy, Talyn Schwartz. Back row: Scarlett Eustice, Aubrey Ferguson, Avery Stoerger, Maggie Petty, Zhara Summar, Izzy Fritts, Cece Cain. Behind: Head Coach Jason Navratil and Assistant Coach Jared Schonert. Congratulations!!