CGB REGIONAL CHAMPS!

REGIONAL CHAMPS!

The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos volleyball team won the Regional Championship at Casey-Westfield last Thursday night defeating Oblong in two games 25-17 and 25-18. They advanced to the Sectional at Windsor to face LeRoy on Monday evening. This is the first Regional Championship in school history and the most wins in school history with 28. Pictured is Head Coach Diann Durbin, Ivy Williams, Jaeli Doolen, Joie Auth, Caroline Hill, Lexi Davis, Skye Tieman, Ali Walker, Jadyn McCarty, Haylei Simpson, Reese Peters, Mariah Corpus, and Assistant Coach Jennifer Moore.