CGB’s Will Fuson and Dylan Howell Qualify for the IHSA State Cross Country Meet

Bronco senior Dylan Howell and sophomore Will Fuson pose with the medals they earned at the IHSA Sectional cross country meet last Saturday. Will, on the right, finished in fourth place with a time of 15:39.99 and Dylan was right behind him in fifth in 15:40.01. Their places qualified them to advance to the IHSA Class 1A State Cross Country meet. That meet will be at well known Detweiler Park in Peoria next Saturday, Nov. 4. The 1A boys’ race begins at 10 a.m.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo Bement Broncos boys’ cross country team’s outstanding tandem of Will Fuson and Dylan Howell finished fourth and fifth respectively in the IHSA Class 1A Sectional meet that was held at Decatur’s South Shores Park on Saturday, Oct 28. Will ran a 15:39.99 with Dylan right behind him at 15:40.01 to cross the finish line fourth and fifth out of 157 runners. Unfortunately, the rest of the team didn’t advance as they finished in seventh in the team standings and just the top six teams go on to state.

The other runners for the Broncos with their places and times were Brayden Strack 88, 18:06.65; Evan Fogerson 89, 18:15.17; John Paul Brewer 92, 18:19.24(PR); Tyce Alumbaugh 117, 18:54.06; and Brenden Puckett 130, 19:12.82. Of these five runners, Tyce is the only senior and with Will being a sophomore, there will be a good, experienced core to build around next year.

The IHSA Class 1A State Cross Country meet will be held at Detweiler Park in Peoria on Saturday, November 4. The 1A boys’ race will start at 10 a.m.

Dylan, who is a senior and will be greatly missed next year will be running in his third consecutive State meet and the final race of his high school cross country career. Will is continuing his own streak as this will be his second trip to State with both looking to medal by finishing in the top 25.

There isn’t a much greater sports experience than watching 260 athletes line up on a crisp fall morning across a wide, grassy field, take off at the sound of the starter’s pistol, and funnel their way onto the course, with the announcer in the lead truck calling the race around the entire course! Then find yourself a place along the fence to watch them as they come by a couple of times and on the last loop race to the finish line chute after three miles.

So, if you get a chance, go support Dylan and Will and you will have a great memory! Best of luck to Dylan and Will next Saturday.