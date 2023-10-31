Marie E. Duckworth, 98, of Villa Grove passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Newman Rehab and Health Care Center.

Marie was born to Sheldon and Leitha (Birdge) Kidwell on January 29, 1925 in Villa Grove. She married Andrew T. Duckworth on October 10, 1959 in Danville, IL.

She is survived by one daughter, Jackie (Wayne) Coykendall; two grandchildren, Jeff (Kris) Coykendall and Jaime (Scott) Thomas; and 5 great-grandchildren, Johnny, Alex, Thomas, Haley, and Hayden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Duckworth; parents, Sheldon and Leitha Kidwell; one great-granddaughter, Avarie; and one sister.

Marie was an avid Illini football and basketball fan and loved her family dearly.

Private family services will be held.