MTZ cross country heads to state once again

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion Cross Country team is heading back to the IHSA 2A State Final at Detweiller Park. For the girls, it is the fifth consecutive trip to the final and for the boys it’s their third.

On the girls side, as a team the girls finished second overall in their sectional. Renee Ballard led the team with a ninth place finish with a time of 17 minutes and 24 seconds.

The next Lady Brave was Avery Sommer who finished with a time of 17 minutes and 59 seconds for 23rd place. Ellie Fritzche finished in 27th place with a time of 18 minutes and two seconds. Camille Mavis came in 33rd, Brooke Doyle 44rd, Maddie Akers 84th and Abigail Grunden was 88th.

On the boys side, as a team finished fourth overall in the sectional. Julian Baker finished second overall with a time of 14 minutes and 26 seconds. Daniel Grauer was the next Brave to finish with a time of 15 minutes and six seconds for 23rd place. Lyncoln Koester finished in 25th place with a time of 15 minutes and eight seconds.

Mark Mavis finished in 47th, Isaac Carpenter 73rd, Carson Davis 76th and Aiden Mulgren finished in 80th place.

The IHSA State tournament for Cross Country will be held at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Illinois. The girls will race at 11 a.m. and the boys at 12 p.m.