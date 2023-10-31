MTZ village board approves new camera agreement with Flock Group

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion Village board met on Monday October 16 and approved a five-Year Professional Services Agreement for the Installation of Cameras and Continuing Professional Services between Flock Group, Inc. and the Village of Mt. Zion.

In 2022 at the request of the Police Department, the Village installed two license plate reader cameras at the intersection of State Hwy 121 and Ashland Avenue to monitor northbound and southbound traffic on State Hwy 121. These two cameras alone were instrumental in closing several criminal cases and led to arrests for several crimes such as Burglary, Forgery, Retail Theft, and Motor Vehicle Theft. They were also vital in locating a missing person earlier this year. Mt. Zion Police Chief Adam Skundberg recommended the village add two additional cameras in 2024 at the following locations to provide coverage on the west side of the Village:

• W. Main at Traughber Road

• Baltimore Avenue at Harry Land Road

In addition to the two additional cameras the vendor, Flock Safety, is offering the Village the opportunity to enter into a five- year agreement which would lock in the current annual cost at $2,500 per camera. At the end of 2023 the cost per camera is expected to increase by a minimum of $500 per camera. By entering into the attached agreement the Village can expect to save a total of $5,000 during the five year duration.

The Village Board also approved:

-The 2024 Holiday and Village Meeting Schedule.

-An action on Ordinance 2023-13 An Ordinance Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Second Amendment to the TIF Redevelopment Agreement By and Between the Village of Mt. Zion and Lewis Property Development, LLC Mt. Zion Rt. 121 Tax Increment Financing District II. (Passed 4-3. Randy Doty, Donna Scales and Nate Patrick abstained due to residency. Mayor Luke Williams, Wendy Kernan and Phil Tibbs voted yes.)

The next Mt. Zion village board meeting will be held Monday, November 20 at 5:15 p.m.