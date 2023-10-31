Robert “Robbie” Franklin Tilford, 42, of Arthur, Illinois, formerly of Windsor, Illinois, passed away much too soon on October 25, 2023, as the result of an accident.

Born March 7, 1981, in Mattoon, the son of Duane and Kathy (French) Tilford, Robbie was a beacon of light and joy to all who knew him. Robbie was a lifelong resident of Windsor, where he grew up and spent most of his life. In 2018, he met Heather Fogus, and relocated to Arthur to build a life with her. Robbie was a great man and a wonderful stepfather. He was an avid music lover, often found turning up his amps or speakers and jamming out. Robbie was self-taught on the guitar and had recently accomplished playing The Star Spangled Banner, a feat that filled him with immense pride. His favorite bands, Wednesday 13 and Devildriver, were the soundtrack to his life. Robbie was always eager to lend a helping hand, even if it was to his own detriment. He believed in the power of kindness and hoped that his acts of service would inspire others to pay it forward. Robbie was a mellow, easygoing guy with an old soul. He had his battles, but he found strength in overcoming his personal demons, especially after meeting Heather. Robbie worked for CIM-TEK Filtration in Bement.

He is survived by his loving fiancé Heather Fogus; his stepdaughters Elizabeth Finnin, Lacey, Britney and Alysha, and his cherished adopted granddaughter Angel Selph. He is also survived by his father Duane Tilford (Cherie Polk); his brother Michael Tilford; his sister Michelle (Brandon Houser) Brown; his stepbrothers Seth and Nathan Polk; his nieces Samantha, Destinie and Hendrix; his nephews Brian and Myles and many step-nieces and step-nephews. Robbie had many friends who were like family to him, and his faithful pet Chewbacca “Chewy” Franklin will greatly miss him.

The passing of his mother, Mary “Kathy” Tilford, preceded Robbie’s as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor, where Robbie’s life will be celebrated and remembered. Cremation rites will be arranged, followed by a private family burial in Windsor Cemetery. For those who wish to express their sympathy in the form of a gift, the family kindly requests funeral fund donations. Your generosity is deeply appreciated in this difficult time and may be mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 52, Windsor, IL 61957.

Robbie left us too soon but leaves behind a legacy of love, music, and kindness. His memory will be cherished by his loved ones, and he is now welcomed into eternal life by his mother Kathy and his beloved Benji Boy. His life was a testament to the power of resilience, the joy of music, and the importance of family. Robbie’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, and he will be profoundly missed.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.