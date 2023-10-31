Veteran’s Day Assembly at ALAH High School

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School and Arthur Grade School will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Day Assembly on Friday, November 10 at 1:15 p.m. in the high school west gymnasium. Our Family Consumer Science students will be preparing and serving a lunch beginning at 12:00 noon.

Our guest speaker will be Gunnery Sergeant James M. Cazel, who is a 2002 Arthur High School graduate and recently retired after serving as an active Marine for over 20 years. Gunnery Sergeant Cazel has earned many awards including: Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal(4), Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (6), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Service Medal(1 Star), Iraq Campaign Medal(4 Stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon(8), Certificate of Commendation, Expert Rifle Badge(8), Expert Pistol Badge(5).

Our program will not only feature Gunnery Sergeant Cazel, but also include students in our Military Service Club, members of our band, chorus and grade school students who want to show their appreciation for your service. Our National Honor Society will be providing valet parking service throughout the day.

We want to invite all of our community members to join us on Friday, November 10 to help us honor those that have served and are still serving today. To RSVP for the luncheon, please call the high school office at 217-543-2146 by November 3.