Susan M. White, 61, of Tuscola, formerly of Atwood, passed away at 3:40 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center, Mattoon, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 3, 2023 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL with Pastor Woody White officiating. Burial will follow in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Susan was born on April 29, 1962 in Decatur, the daughter of Thomas R. and Peggy S. Moore Haney. She married Brian P. White on February 12, 1991 in Tuscola. He survives.

Also surviving is her mother: Peggy Craft of Atwood, daughters: Tiffany Craig and fiancee: Bryan of Lincoln and Jessica (Josh) Fedie of Atwood, grandchildren: Tabitha, Trinton, Trevore, Haven and Layla, sister: Melony Moore of Tuscola, brothers: Thomas Haney, Jr. of Atwood and John Edward Haney of Olney, stepfather: Herschel Craft, stepsisters: Beth Durbin of KY and Theresa Danish of CA,

Susan worked as a CNA at the Tuscola Health Care Center for many years. She enjoyed word search puzzles and adult coloring books.

She was preceded in death by her father: Thomas Roy Haney and stepbrother: Jonathan Craft

Memorials are suggested to help pay for funeral expenses.

