Illinois State Police Seek Public’s Assistance with Homicide Investigation in Macon County

DECATUR – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 5 is requesting the public’s assistance with the death investigation of 51-year-old James E. Taylor of Decatur.

On May 19, 2023, Taylor was found deceased in a rural area near his home. He was reported missing on May 12, 2023 to the Decatur Police Department and was last seen on May 10, 2023 at approximately 6:00 p.m. ISP DCI Agents are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s death is asked to contact Decatur Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477, the ISP DCI Zone 5 Tip line at 217-278-5004, or by email at ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.