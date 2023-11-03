Arcola Volleyball reaches regional championship for first time since 2011

By Mike Monahan

BETHANY – The 2023 Arcola volleyball team advanced to the Class 1A regional championship for the first time since 2011. The Lady Riders were looking for their first regional title since 2006. However, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, who as WSS, has won all six regional titles plus StewStras won six more before that all under coach Ronda Schlechte, proved to be a little too much in a 25-18, 25-16 match Oct. 26. The Hatches improved to 32-5 and played Judah Chrisitan, 28–1 in the sectional semifinals last Monday.

