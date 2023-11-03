Arthur Through My Eyes

By Trudy Feyereisen

This week I would like to take a moment to highlight the “Blessing Box” of the Vine Street Christian Church they have in “Blessing Alley” behind their building. It is a very intentional, well-thought-out ministry right here in our community.

I sat down with church office manager Beth Jones and volunteer Jeannene Yantis to learn more. In God’s amazing providence, right before COVID hit, a new ministry was established at the church called, “Outside the Wall.” The goal of the ministry was to think of ways to reach out to the community beyond just the walls of the church.

The idea of the blessing box was born out of a vision that team member Suzi Berkich had. Carol and Kevin Huffman then reached out to Dennis Helmuth to design and build it. It is a very impressive and classy looking structure made of weather proof material. You can tell it was made by a master craftsman with genuine care.