| logout
Cazel guest speaker at Veterans Day assembly at ALAH High School
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School and Arthur Grade School will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 10 at 1:15 p.m. in the high school west gymnasium. Family consumer science students will be preparing and serving a lunch beginning at 12 noon.
Guest speaker will be Gunnery Sergeant James M. Cazel, who is a 2002 Arthur High School graduate and recently retired after serving as an active Marine for over 20 years.
Read the rest of this story by subscribing to the County Chronicle.