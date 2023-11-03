Feagin making the most of his opportunities at Illinois

By Mike Monahan

CHAMPAIGN – Last year on Oct. 29 Kaden Feagin helped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond to a Class 2A playoff victory over Vandalia 41- 34. On October 21 of this year the 6-3, 250 running back rushed for a career-high 97 yards on 24 carries and scored his first home touchdown as a freshman on the University of Illinois football team. Unfortunately, the 3-5 Illini lost 25-21 to Wisconsin on Homecoming.

