Knights football season ends in hard-fought battle

By Sally McCarthy

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights football team hosted the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders in the first round of the IHSA State Football playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Knights played a hard-fought game taking the lead on the opening kickoff and going up 14-0 in the first quarter before the Raiders came back and took the lead in the third and held on for a 21-14 win.

