By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola’s Flowers and Petals Plus opened on July 11. The new owner, Ellen Mathias, took over the business from Sharon Wax in June. The flower shop has been in business since 1988.

Before taking over Flowers and Petals, Mathias was a traffic manager at Libman Company for 20 years. But she’s always been interested in working with plants.

