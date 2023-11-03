Top-rated Warrior boys win cross country Sectional for first time; head to State as a team; Sophomore Kate Foltz making second run at State medal

By Lenny Sementi

For the second consecutive year both the boys and girls squads will be represented at the state cross country meet in East Peoria at Detweiller Park. The boys will be making the trip with the entire varsity squad in tow and will enter the meet as one of the favorites while Kate Foltz will make the trek west as an individual and will be in the hunt for not only her second all-state medal but a possible state title.

