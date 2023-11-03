Top-rated Warrior boys win cross country Sectional for first time; head to State as a team; Sophomore Kate Foltz making second run at State medal

By Lenny Sementi
For the second consecutive year both the boys and girls squads will be represented at the state cross country meet in East Peoria at Detweiller Park. The boys will be making the trip with the entire varsity squad in tow and will enter the meet as one of the favorites while Kate Foltz will make the trek west as an individual and will be in the hunt for not only her second all-state medal but a possible state title.
Kate Foltz, right, finished fourth during the Decatur Sectional at South Shores Park Oct. 28. She will compete individually in Peoria Nov. 4 in the State competition. Photo by Tracy Hornaday.
Tuscola boy’s cross country team holds up the plaque for winning the Decatur sectiona lat South Shores Park Oct. 28. The varsity team will travel to Peoria to compete at the State competition Nov. 4. Photo by Tracy Hornaday.
Tuscola warriors Jackson Barrett (882), Will Foltz (884), and Josiah Hortin (886) run during the Decatur Sectional at South Shores Park Oct. 28. The three of them took first (Hortin), second (Barrett) and third (FOltz) in the meet with only a tenth of second separating and ensuring the team’s first ever Sectional win. The Warriors head to State competition Nov. 4 in Peoria. Photo by Daniel L. Chamness.