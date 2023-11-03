Villa Grove City Council – review of ongoing projects

The Villa Grove City Council met on Oct. 23 for their monthly Committee of the Whole, nonvoting meeting, with all members, plus Mayor Eversole Gunter, Administrator Jacki Athey and Clerk Michelle Osborne in attendance. Chief of Police Robert Rea, Rec Director Bethany Surowka.

After the pledge of allegiance, Mayor Eversole Gunter called for reports.

Athey noted that the sign for the community center was in the design phase. She also noted that after a $125,000 donation from the Douglas County Board, Tuscola Economic Development Corporation had agreed to offer their services county wide and that an intergovernmental agreement would be forthcoming. She also noted that the Tri City CC annexation agreement was moving forward and that paperwork for disaster relief from the June Derecho weather event had been submitted.