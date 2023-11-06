Diana L. Sellers, 78 of Atwood, IL passed away at 2:20 P.M. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at her residence in Atwood, IL.

Diana was born on March 30, 1945, in Decatur, IL to Truman D. and Dorothy M. (Shonkwiler) Traxler. She married Ray Sellers on April 27, 1962, in St. Louis, MO.

Left to treasurer her memories are her husband, Ray of Atwood, IL; children, Marsha (Sellers) Eastin and her husband Lyle of Atwood, IL and Truman Sellers and his wife, Tina of Mt. Vernon, IL; grandchildren, Jeff Hendrix and his wife Amber of Tuscola, IL Stephanie Philpott and her husband Jordan of Lerna, IL, Ryan Sellers of Mt. Vernon, IL, Krystal Porter and her husband Brad of Mt. Vernon, IL, McKenzie Sellers of Bluford, IL and Baylie Sellers of Lexington, KY; 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Dave Traxler, and her “fur baby” Pixie.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until Noon on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the United Church of Atwood, 210 N. Main St. in Atwood, IL. Funeral service will be held at Noon on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the church. Rev. Mike Drake will officiate. Burial will be in the Mackville Cemetery in Atwood, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.