Robert Stallsworth

Robert L. Stallsworth, 98, of Tuscola, passed away at 10:24 a.m., Friday, November 3, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Graveside Services with military rites will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Tony Crouch officiating.

Bob was born on October 21, 1925 in Tuscola, the son of Everett and Lyra Nell Bird Stallsworth. Survivors include his children: Phil Stallsworth (Kathy Graves) of Tuscola and LuAnn Day (Wesley) of Mokena and brother: Bill Stallsworth of Decatur, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bob was a US Navy World War II veteran. He worked as a repairman for Allison TV & Appliances and Flock’s Electronics both of Tuscola for many years. He was a HAM radio operator and an avid photographer. Bob was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com