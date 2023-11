2023 ALAH Eighth grade girls’ basketball team. First row: Lacey Rahn, Rylie Ward, Claire Sass, Alana Perez, and Keeley Simpson. Second row: Assistant Coach Stacy Goodman, Annelise Ponder, Bri Clayton, Annabelle Vanausdoll, Lyla Sutton, and Head Coach Stacey Bryson. Third row: Bella Romine, Addison Dixon, and Ella Oye. Photo by Sally McCarthy