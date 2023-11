2023 ALAH Seventh grade girls’ basketball team. In front: Laila Sanchez, Abby Franklin, Payton Tinkle, Gwen Herring, and Macee Boddy with Sherman. Back: Assistant Coach Stacy Goodman, Zoey Mendoza, Kyndrie Carter, Jezmin Gutierrez, Ryan McComas and Head Coach Stacey Bryson. Photo by Sally McCarthy