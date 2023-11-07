2073 Time Capsule Ready for Small Items

The new Atwood Time Capsule awaits items to be sealed inside to be opened in 2073.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

The Sesquicentennial Committee and the Village of Atwood have received the new time capsule for opening in 2073. The time capsule is beautiful and is available for residents to place articles to be observed in the future. Residents should keep items small so they will fit in the capsule. This capsule is smaller than the one previously opened and will not hold big items.

The time capsule will be housed in the Atwood Village Hall. Items can be taken to the village hall during office hours to be placed in the capsule until time for it to be sealed. Items should be in the capsule by the end of 2023. The time capsule will be sealed at the first board meeting in January, 2024.

A sincere thank you to Tim Hilligoss of Hilligoss Shrader in Atwood for donating the capsule to the Village of Atwood.