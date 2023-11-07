A-H Christmas Needy Fund “People Helping People”

While the year of 2023 has been many things to many people – the need for help in our communities continues, especially during the holidays. As many of us have a great deal to be thankful for this year, there are also many who are struggling to make ends meet or may not have the means to enjoy this Christmas season. Won’t you consider adding the Atwood-Hammond Christmas Needy Fund to your Christmas list this year and provide a donation to help our friends and neighbors?

In its 43rd year of serving families in the Atwood, Hammond, Garrett and Pierson areas, the Atwood-Hammond Christmas Needy Fund will again be delivering food boxes and toys to families who could use a little extra help. These deliveries will be made on Saturday, December 9 beginning around 7:30 a.m.

Last year, over 110 homes received a food basket, and this year the need is still there. There is no way we would be able to meet this need without contributors and volunteers like you. If are interested in helping us make these deliveries, please bring a friend and a vehicle to the east Training Facility of Sloan John Deere on Rt 36 at 8:00 a.m. the Saturday morning of deliveries.

The Christmas Needy Fund also provides coats, toys, hats, mittens and shoes to children in need each year as well as maintains a year-round food pantry located at the United Church of Atwood.

The Atwood-Hammond Christmas Needy Fund does not sponsor fund raising events. Each year we mail letters to local businesses, corporations, civic groups and churches and also ask that we all make donations to help out our neighbors. 100% of our funding comes from these groups as well as individuals and families who decide to give a monetary Christmas gift to help another family. All contributions are confidential.

If you have contributed in the past, we thank you for your continued generosity. If you have not, won’t you please consider beginning a new tradition to help others in our community who are in need?

Please consider this request and give what you can to help. Gifts may be mailed to: Kathy Terrill, 425 W. Forest, Atwood IL 61913.

Note: The Atwood-Hammond Christmas Needy Fund is not affiliated with the Atwood-Hammond Everyday Needy Fund.