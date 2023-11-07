ALAH EIGHTH GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM RECOGNIZED

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the ALAH jr. high girls eighth grade basketball team was recognized along with their parents prior to their game with Tuscola. Pictured here are Bri Clayton, daughter of Curtis and Edith Clayton; Addison Dixon, daughter of Cortnee Hack and Calvin McCollom; Ella Oye, daughter of Charity and Jack Oye; Alana Perez, daughter of Meredith and Nic Perez; Annelise Ponder, daughter of Becky and Josh Ponder; Lacey Rahn, daughter of Sara Sentel and Nick Rahn; Bella Romine, daughter of Amanda and Tedd Romine; Claire Sass, daughter of Jenny and Shannon Sass; Keeley Simpson, daughter of Jamie and Tad Simpson; Lyla Sutton, daughter of Rachelle Ramsey and Josh Graham; Annabelle Vanausdoll, daughter of Jessica and Shawn Vanausdoll; and Rylie Ward, daughter of Dan and Bobbi Ward. Ava Moody, daughter of Kristina and John Moody was unable to attend as she was supporting her sister, Emma, as she graduated from basic training for the Illinois Army National Guard. Thanks to all the players and their families for all their support throughout the season. Good luck to the players in the future! Photo by Jann Harris